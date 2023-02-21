



Workers for one of the main ground-handling companies at Alicante-Elche Airport, Swissport, have announced strike action that could impact travellers in addition to the strikes that have been taking place by Air Traffic Controllers on Mondays throughout February.

Swissport workers will go on strike from Monday 27 February, coincidentally the last day of strike action by Air Traffic Controllers during this campaign, unless an agreement can be reached.

The Swissport company is one of those in charge of handling services, baggage and airport services, which, at the Alicante terminal, handles British Airways, Ryanair and Easyjet, amongst others.

The strike will begin on February 27 with a 24 -hour strike, to continue on Tuesday 28 and Thursday, March 2, every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday until March 13. The strikes will be 24 hours on all these days.

The unions representing workers state that they have been in negotiations since the start of February, but the company has not shown any good faith, which has subsequently led to the action announced.

The company respected the right to strike, but called for a minimum service of 100%, which the unions disagreed with, and are therefore saying that the levels will be 0%, although the actual minimum levels will be set before next week.