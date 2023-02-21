



The Casa de Andalucía “Rafael Alberti” in Torrevieja has organised a series of events to celebrate the XVIII Cultural Week dedicated to Jaén, which will take place from February 25 to March 5, 2023.

There will be cultural days, wine, art, a book presentation, mass, gastronomy, and even a castanets masterclass, as well as shows and theatre to give everyone a taste of the southern region of Spain, with the participants dressing up in traditional dress to celebrate.

Saturday 25 February

12:30 p.m.: Presentation of the Cultural Week, with wine, and the opening of the painting exhibition “Por tarantos y mineras”, by the painter Pedro Juan Rabal from Aguila.

Sunday 26 February

11 a.m.: Flamenco mass sung by the Coro Blanca y Verde choir at the Immaculate Conception church.

2:00 p.m.: Brotherhood lunch, delivery of cards to new members and delivery of awards.

Monday 27 February

5:00 p.m.: Agamed conference: “Water tasting and the digital gap”.

7:00 p.m.: Castanets Masterclass by Encarnación Rodríguez and presentation of the entity’s castanets group, under the direction of Mª Carmen Calzada.

Tuesday 28 February, Andalusia Day

7:30 p.m.: III Membership Day, reading of the official minutes with the names of the Member of the year 2023 and action by members who so wish.

9 pm: Performance of the Chirigota “Los Sangochaos”. Costumes, contest, dinner and various surprises throughout the evening.

Wednesday 1 March

5:30 p.m.: Theatre by the Colorines group: «Allergic to work», by Juan Serena Romero.

7:00 p.m.: Tertulia rociera: «I met a Rocío» and tribute to the Choir «Alba Rociera». Reading of the minutes with the name of the positions of Rociera and Rociero 2023.

Thursday 2 March

at 7:00 p.m.: Gala «La copla a través del tiempo», with Rosa María Luján, accompanied on piano by Aníbal Cano, and a presentation by flamencologist Luis Terry. Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre, free admission with invitation.

Friday 3 March

6:00 p.m.: Presentation of the book “New legends of the Holy Kingdom of Jaén”, by the writer from Jaén, Manuel Rodríguez Arévalo.

7:30 p.m.: Lecture and projection: “History and legend of the Pilgrimage of the Virgen de la Cabeza.”

Saturday 4 March

1:00 p.m.: Wine of honour with authorities, queens and presidents of friendly entities.

1:30 p.m.: Gastronomic Days dedicated to the city of Jaén.

Sunday 5 March

7:00 p.m.: V International Flamenco Day, in which the “Andalusian of the Year 2023” award will be presented to the members of the Vega Sur Fire Station in Torrevieja. Torrevieja International Auditorium.

Unless otherwise stated, events are held around the association´s headquarters, C/San Pascual, 69, Torrevieja, where you can also get more information about any of the events taking place.