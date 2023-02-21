



The musical “Cruz de navajas”, el último Mecano, arrives in Torrevieja from May 11 to 14.

After Madrid and Barcelona, ​​Torrevieja becomes the first town in Spain to host the great Mecano musical.

A production based on the story of Mecano and an entire repertoire of hits, with a team of more than 100 people from the production company Vértigo 360 who will perform 35 of the best-known songs.

It is a unique show. A surprising and ground-breaking audiovisual format, where Mecano’s great songs are heard and recreated, each one interpreted with original and amazing staging, thanks to advanced technology, and the most exquisite talent and sensitivity.

The musical will be held at the Teatro Municipal de Torrevieja.