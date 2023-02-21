



Pilar de la Horadada Council has begun improving the natural aesthetics of the main access to Mil Palmeras and Rio Mar.

Councillor for Public Services, Adrián López, said: “The remodelling of the stretch, located between Avenida Rio Llobregat and Calle Federico García Lorca, the main access road to the urbanisations of Rio Mar and Mil Palmeras, is underway.

“The works consist of the removal of the existing hedge, that makes access visibility difficult from different points, which will be replaced by artificial grass and planting of 40 palm trees of the Trachycarpus Fortunei type, 3 metres high.”

The total budget is a €60,612.55 with the work carried out by Maintenance Services