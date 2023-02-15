



According to Pablo Samper, representative of the Sueña Torrevieja party, the current mayor of the town, Eduardo Dolón, has broken yet another promise, this time regarding the renovation work of the harbour wall.

This latest allegation follows on from the broken promise of the work on surrounding the harbour development to the north.

On February 17, 2021, two years ago, the drafting contract for the resurfacing project of the Levante breakwater, the harbour wall, was formalised. The list of administrative clauses indicated that the duration of the contract was 4 months from the day following the formalisation of the contract, a term that ended on June 18, 2021.

On July 14, 2022, during the visit of the Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Works to the works of the Customs building and the fish market, Dolón stated that “the municipal works of the Levante dam were scheduled to begin in October 2022 because it had to be perfectly connected to the building”.

However, Samper, who is standing for mayor in the next elections, points out that “on November 14, 2022, the contract file for hiring the direction of the repair and resurfacing works of the Levante dam began, so once again, the mayor of Torrevieja fails to comply with one of the promised investments since the works have not even been put out to tender, nor will we possibly see them finished in this year 2023”.

Samper concludes by stating that “Torrevieja does not deserve a mayor who lies to them, Torrevieja needs a mayor who tells them the truth and who is capable of fulfilling what he promises.”