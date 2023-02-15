



Officers from the Guardia Civil arrested a 32-year-old Spanish man suspected of committing at least 23 burglaries in homes located in Rojales, Formentera del Segura and Benijófar, many of which took place whilst the residents were in the properties.

Having presented the man to the courts in Orihuela, the Judge remanded the man, who already has a lengthy police record, in custody.

The investigations began in January, when the Guardia Civil detected an increase in the number of robberies in homes in these towns in Vega Baja, presenting in all cases a very similar modus operandi.

Immediately, and “before a social alarm was generated among the residents of said municipalities”, officers intensified surveillance and operational devices in the region, counting on the collaboration of the Local Police of the affected municipalities.

The Investigation based in Almoradí discovered “that behind these robberies there could be a person known for his police record with skills to climb and force doors and windows” in order to access to the houses.

Acting generally around dawn, the perpetrator would small effects such as technological material, money or even clothing, for later sale on the black market. The suspect made the sales immediately, obtaining an economic benefit that he spent in a short space of time.

“While the operation progressed”, new robberies were revealed, explains the Guardia Civil Command, that the suspect, “far from desisting in the commission of criminal acts, continued with his criminal activity”, even accessing the houses in broad daylight, “which made it easier for the suspect to be recognised visually”.

Having analysed the evidence from the crime wave, the investigators were able to identify a single suspect, who had a drugs problem, and of no known address, who was being sought by the authorities for another criminal act unrelated to those investigated, for which he was arrested.