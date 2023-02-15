



Torrevieja´s Councillor for Sports, Diana Box Alonso, together with the president of the Torrevieja Athletics Club, José Manuel Pizana, and Luis Manuel Corchete, technical director of the event, have been giving details about the Torrevieja Half Marathon and 5K race that will take place next Sunday, February 26, through the streets of the town.

Diana Box, wanted to highlight the recovery of this event and “that it be a local entity that is organising this important sporting event for Torrevieja and the Vega Baja region.” There are almost a thousand participants who have registered between both tests, which has a circuit approved by the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation (RFEA) and included in the national calendar and which, for the first time, will have categories for people with diversity functional, where it already has more than a dozen registered.

As they are two approved tests, they have the RFEA regulations, which stipulate a maximum time for each of the races. For the 5K, participants will have a maximum time of 45 minutes to finish it, while those who compete in the Half Marathon must do so in two hours and forty-five minutes. The minimum age to participate in the 5K is 14 years old, while for the Half Marathon it is 18 years old, up to over 75 years old in both.

The organisation has provided some data on the participants who are already registered where women account for 40%, compared to 60% of male participants. “These data make us proud because we are close to parity in this sport,” were the words of José Manuel Pizana, president of the athletics club. The 35th edition of the Half Marathon will have 19 nationalities among which European athletes and other countries such as the United States or the British Virgin Islands stand out.

Registration is open up to half an hour before the celebration of each test. Until February 23, it will be available online on the website mediomaratontorrevieja.es, and on Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26, it can be done in person. On Saturday, at the Habaneras Shopping Centre, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on Sunday at the Municipal Tourist Office from 08:00 a.m. until half an hour before the celebration of each of the tests. The collection of numbers will be both days at the same points.

All participants will have a runner’s bag made up of: an exclusive t-shirt commemorating the event by the Spanish brand JOMA, a water bottle donated by the Habaneras Shopping Centre, a commemorative gymsack, isotonic drinks and various sports supplementation products. All runners who reach the finish line will receive their commemorative medal that can be engraved, free of charge, with their name and time.

The organisation also wanted to thank the collaboration of the Local Police, Civil Protection, Civil Guard, as well as all the volunteers who have already registered. The two tests will have a health deployment throughout the route made up of 6 ambulances and health coordinators.

Of course, if you are not participating, you are invited to go along to the event and support the runners, but there will be road closures as a result, so avoiding the centre will be preferable for those with no interest.