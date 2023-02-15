



The NGO and social kitchen Alimentos Solidarios Torrevieja closed the year 2022 with an exponential increase both in the number of users and in the number of menus distributed throughout the year, going from delivering 23,934 meals in 2021 to 49,341 menus in 2022.

According to the NGO, the numbers have skyrocketed since the start of the Ukrainian war. In fact, in February of last year 3,237 menus were distributed and in March 4,623 due to the arrival of Ukrainian refugees in the city. In total, up to 198 Ukrainian families with 619 people have been counted.

The months with the greatest demand were September, October and November, with close to 6,000 menus each.

The group has been pleading for more support, as giving out 300 meals every day to their 671 weekly users is far beyond what they expected. They acknowledge that times are tough for many people, but even a 10 euro donation can help feed a family of four, with salad, main course, and dessert, and appreciate any donations, however big or small.

If you would like more information, or to donate, you can visit their website, https://alimentossolidarios.com/

Alimentos Solidarios appreciate the work of the volunteers, in addition to the donations from individuals and institutions, establishments and local entities.