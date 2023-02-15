



Consulting the information of a vehicle from any geographical area is possible thanks to inCaptur, an artificial intelligence application capable of turning the camera of any electronic device into a vehicle number plate reader.

The app has been developed by the start-up Cétery IA, at the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) Science Park (PCUMH) in Elche. With the launch of this technology, the company intends to facilitate the work of the State Security Forces and Corps.

As explained by the founder of Cétery IA, Manuel Antón, “currently, to read number plates, fixed cameras with specialised OCR hardware are used, with inCaptur we cover this need from any device”.

The idea of ​​creating inCaptur arose as a result of an unexpected event. “My brother’s car was stolen, and we realised that it was very difficult to find it because the police have fixed cameras at certain points, but they do not carry any number plate readers in the vehicles with which they normally patrol. In fact, the stolen car was able to pass hundreds of police cars without being detected. The advantage offered by inCaptur lies in the possibility of converting, with just one click, all police mobile phones into automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) readers.

inCaptur’s technology allows the integration of its artificial intelligence in any device, camera or software, through a customised installation according to the client’s needs. Once the application is installed, users can automate their databases so that they work together, so that when inCaptur automatically reads a number plate, agents can instantly check all the data they have access to about the vehicle, including whether or not you have insurance, if you have passed the ITV or if you have committed an infraction, among others. inCaptur focuses on companies that work with police software, although according to Manuel Antón, “we can provide service to any client who needs to read number plates for any reason”.

With the launch of inCaptur, Cétery IA is aimed at entities that require the assistance of a number plate reader and that, until now, used conventional cameras or did not use anything at all due to their high cost. “At a national and regional level there are very strong companies that provide services to different police forces, our goal is to reach all of them by offering an innovative, fast, flexible and economical solution that will change the way of working in this sector,” concludes. the founder of Cétery IA.

The start-up Cétery IA is specialised in Artificial Intelligence (AI), specifically in the branch of artificial vision. The firm has developed different products such as the inCaptur number plate reader. The company arose after being one of the winning projects of the 11th UMH Start-up Creation Marathon and was one of the finalists of the third edition of the Sant Joan Emprende program.