



The Councillor for Foreign Residents in Albatera, Amparo Pérez, has announced a Spanish course for foreigners that will be held in the town for 4 months.

“With this course we intend to facilitate the integration of foreigners who live in our town, the language is an essential key to achieve it, for this reason we have decided to start this four-month course so that, apart from acquiring knowledge of our language, they use the classes to socialise among all”, she said.

The course will begin on Tuesday, February 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. In the months of March and April the course will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and in the months of May and June it will be taught on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Centro Municipal 3 de Abril.

Registration is open until February 21, and can be done through juventud@albatera.org.

“We hope that this course will be of benefit to anyone who enrols and uses this tool that the Foreign Residents area has made available to them”, the councillor concluded.