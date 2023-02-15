



Students of the seven third-year ESO classrooms in Torrevieja have been learning about the history of the town, thanks to a presentation by a team from the IES Mediterráneo y la Asociación Cultural Ars Creatio cultural association.

In return, the students now have to create a short story each, inspired by the presentation given by Ana Meléndez from the association, who spoke in great detail about such things as salt mining in the Torrevieja and La Mata lagoons, and the coastal towers that monitored the coast and the shipment of products such as salt and wine from La Mata.

Once complete, the stories will be judged by a jury made up of professors from the Department of Geography and History and from the Department of Physics and Chemistry coordinated by María Luisa López.

The winning student authors will be rewarded with salt boats, traditional of the Torrevieja salt craft in different formats, and the story that obtains the first prize will be published in the Digital Cultural Magazine of Ars Creatio.

But nobody is empty handed in this competition, as every one of the 220 students who have attended the classes have been given a traditional lump of salt.