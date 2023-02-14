



A planned reunion in Spain spanning over 40 years between Dona Pepa based musician Esteban Fernandez and his former band colleague and best friend Quique Guinart was shattered, when Quique sadly died of cancer in Argentina.

“I last saw Quique in 1979 when we finished a contract in Kuwait,” Madrid born Esteban told The Leader.

“Everyone in the band went their own way after our time in Kuwait. I went to live in Manchester and Quique returned home to Argentina,” said Esteban.

Despite the band breaking up they kept in contact during the last four decades, via telephone, that led to making arrangements for Quique and his wife to fly to Spain this year.

However, Quique was diagnosed with cancer and died in 2022: “To hear the news that my best friend had passed away was hard to believe. I still cannot believe it,” said Esteban.

“The news came from his son Lucas. It was, and still is devastating for myself, and of course all of Quique’s family.

“He was a fantastic musician – and a lovely, lovely man,” said Esteban.

Amongst the heartbreaking news, tears of sadness and joy came, when Lucas and his wife Mariana visited Spain, staying with Esteban, in what was an emotional time.

Buenos Aires based Lucas, holding back tears, said: “To meet Esteban for the first time was very emotional.”

Lucas, 40, who has followed in his father’s footsteps as a musician, said: “We had only spoke on the ‘phone. It was very sad to tell Esteban that my father had died.

“Meeting him for the first time reminds me of my father.”

Esteban added: “Also, it has been like talking to Quique, talking to Lucas.”

In what was a week’s holiday in Spain, as part of a month’s vacation, that took in Madrid, Lucas said: “Esteban has been so good in talking to me and my wife about my father, reminiscing about their time together, playing music.

“The trip to Spain was supposed to be for my father, so to take his place has been a very emotional time.

“It has been like being with my father again, in meeting Esteban.”

Lucas and Mariana visited Madrid, Granada, Seville, Cartagena, Alicante, Torrevieja and Quesada, while in Spain.

Lucas added: “My father was the best man at Esteban and Norma’s wedding. We had the opportunity to watch a video of their wedding, which was unexpected – something to treasure forever.”

NEXT WEEK: PART 2 OF THE LEADER’S EXCLUSIVE TEARFUL AND HEARTWARMING INTERVIEW.