Los Montesinos Councillor for sport, Ana Belén Juárez, has been running in the Granadella Trail Jávea/Xàbia.

“The true enjoyment of taking part in these races is enjoying landscapes that would otherwise be difficult to see,” said Ana.

“Feeling your legs move you forward to discover new environments is very special and when they fail you, drawing on the passion makes us stronger and happy,” added Ana (pictured).