Racing San Miguel ‘Cherubs’ played their inaugural football fixture this month against Dolores at the Montesico Blanco.

“Our youngest footballers enjoyed their first match experience against Dolores in Montesico Blanco.

“It was great to see such enthusiasm, camaraderie and fun. We thank Dolores for their willingness for this wonderful game of family football – creating memories for a life-time,” said a spokesperson from San Miguel.