



Quote: ‘Alicante firefighters conditions very difficult amongst infrastructures demolished in earthquake’

The firefighters of the Consortium of the Provincial Council of Alicante were amongst the first emergency services to arrive in Adana. After several hours of work they were transferred to Hatay, where they currently remain. After working all day they could not rescue anyone: “It has been hard, working in very difficult conditions”, said a member.

Firefighters conditions are very difficult, due to the state of the infrastructures demolished following the earthquake, underlined by risk of working amongst unstable buildings, hindering searches for people.