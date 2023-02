CF Atletico Algorfa A defeated Crevillente Feminino CF away 4-3 to gain a fifth consecutive win to continue climbing the league table.

In what was a very hard-fought match for the warriors, Mar (2), Maribel and Andrea Cuadrado, scored the goals that sees Algorfa move up behind Santa Pola C.F. A and leaders Rojales CF A in what has been a tremendous season.