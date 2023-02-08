



The management team of the Torrevieja Hospital has met with heads of the town halls that make up the Torrevieja health department, with the aim of sharing with them the latest measures adopted in key services such as emergencies and hospitalisation, as well as the evolution and state of health care in primary care centres.

After more than a year of often disastrous service following the change in management model at the hospital, the team states that the continuous improvement of the situation of the Emergency service is a priority, as well as the reduction of quotas in primary care and the excellence of urgent care in the different continuous care points of the department. The department’s Ongoing Care Points are carrying out important work in the urgent care of patients in the area.

Likewise, the manager of the Torrevieja Hospital, José Cano, has taken the opportunity to explain to the mayors of the municipalities in the area what the expansion of 20 new hospital beds on the second floor of the centre means. This fact makes it possible to considerably increase the capacity of the ward, improving the comfort of the facilities and relieving the care pressure in the emergency observation area.

In one year, from January 2022 to January 2023, the Torrevieja University Hospital has gone from 245 functional beds (224 for hospitalisation, 15 for ICUs and 6 for neonates) to 274 beds (248 for hospitalisation, 18 for ICUs and 8 of neonates).

During the first months of work of the current management, the improvement of the working conditions of the professionals has been a priority. Thus, the remuneration and conditions of localised on-calls for labour personnel have been improved, the on-call hours of physical presence have been remunerated and improved as of this month and, proof of this, the continuous care teams have increased as is the case of La Loma and Pilar de la Horadada. In addition, work modules have been offered to shorten delays, guaranteeing incentives for the workforce.

Lastly, the manager took stock of the department’s surgical activity over the past year. In this sense, 10,551 interventions have been carried out with an outpatient rate of 77.53%.

The meeting is part of the policy of transparency and open doors of the Department’s Management. Community assets and representatives of the associative and citizen fabric of the area are highly regarded and essential to continue improving the public assistance provision in the area.