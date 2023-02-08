



The Clot de Galvany natural park, a nature reserve at the foot of the Gran Alacant urbanisation, has conditioned an artificial Taray pond to favour the biodiversity of the natural area.

The Councillor for the Environment, Esther Díez, explained that “the water system has been connected from the Anatidas wetland” and highlights that “before the Council began to manage it, it was an uncontrolled landfill”.

In presenting the pond, the councillor was joined by the curator director of the area, Juan Carlos Aranda, who both explained the Clot de Galvany and has about 3,400 square metres of surface and around 5,000 cubic metres of water. Before the Elche Council began to manage it, it was an uncontrolled landfill dump and now it is an example of nature recovery.

Díez, who has planted a small tamarisk, has said that for the moment the pond will be closed to the public and has thanked the work of the entire Clot de Galvany and d’Aigües d’Elx team who have been working on its regeneration and conservation.

For his part, Juan Carlos Aranda recalled that in 1978 the Clot de Galvany was destroyed in an urbanisation attempt, which caused the wetland to disappear. It was then in 1996 when the Council began to develop the first recovery works to date. “A continuous effort to recover, maintain and enhance the values ​​that exist in the area”, who stressed that “wetlands are one of the main CO2 sinks on the planet and despite the fact that this pond has been in operation for little more than a year, it has already been a breeding place for one of the most threatened birds in Europe, the Marbled Teal”.