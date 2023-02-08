



Although the high-speed train service from Alicante to Madrid is already reasonably priced, tickets are set to become even cheaper from May this year.

The low-cost railway company Ouigo has announced that it will connect the cities of Alicante and Madrid in May, a frequency for which it will offer 28,000 weekly seats on two daily trains.

The company’s idea is that up to 1,018 people can travel on each service, company sources have confirmed, indicating that tickets will go on sale before Easter.

Ouigo says that the “attractiveness” of traveling with the company is that tickets will be from just 9 euro and that this will not only boost tourism between the two cities, but also a price reduction from other operators.

The company, which has explained that this journey will be made with a stop in Albacete, has met in recent months with various representatives of the province of Alicante, including the president of the Diputación, Carlos Mazón, within the meetings that are carrying out the high-speed company to publicise the company in the Valencian Community.

With tickets starting at 9 euro and free for children up to 3 years old in the arms of an adult and a flat rate of 5 euro up to 14 years old, Ouigo has claimed to have already transported more than 4 million passengers in Spain.