



The Supreme Court (TS) has denied the extension of maritime land public domain concessions to homes located on playa Babilonia in Guardamar del Segura.

In a note, the Supreme Court has indicated that it has analysed the appeals on the extension of maritime-land public domain concessions referring to these homes.

In this case, the magistrates of the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the TS have ratified the resolution of the general administration of the State, also supported by the National Court, to deny the extension because, in this case, the denial was supported by reports unfavourable environmental reports.

The full content of the sentence, which will have the particular vote of Judge Ángeles Huet, will be released in the next few days, the note states.