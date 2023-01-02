



The ongoing demise of the former fishermens cottages on the shores of Babilonia, Guardamar, are set for another impact of winter destruction this year.

As more and more properties are hit by the sea sweeping up to their doorways – owners in some cases of five generations – continue to battle against the elements.

The area around the Miramar is suffering from a plethora of damage, included the steps alongside that disappeared in 2022.

Picturesque properties are set on a landscape with the pine forests overlooking the Mediterranean sea.

Boulders have once again been placed in situ along stretches at the front of properties continuously battered by the sea.

Guardamar del Segura recovered 180 linear metres of beach in 2021 at a cost of €220,000, funded by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition, and executed by the public company Tragsa.

The move was effective in shielding the serious regression that the coastal profile suffers from the advance of the sea, that has escalated during the last decade.