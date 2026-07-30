



Orihuela City Council’s latest plenary session was marked by heated political exchanges and strong public interest as councillors debated municipal investment and the continued shortcomings in services across Orihuela Costa.

A large group of coastal residents attended the meeting, reflecting growing dissatisfaction with conditions in the area. Their presence shaped much of the debate, with several political representatives addressing their remarks directly to those seated in the public gallery.

The public participation session opened with a question from a resident about the inadequate provision of municipal services on the coast. Councillor for the Coast Manuel Mestre, of Vox, responded by referring to a message he had previously received thanking him for resolving a separate issue.

Mestre went on to defend the governing coalition’s financial record, stating that €21 million from the municipal budget had been allocated to water infrastructure and other improvements on the coast. He said €10 million had already been spent in Orihuela Costa, while several additional projects were still awaiting tender.

Rejecting criticism from the opposition, Mestre claimed the current administration had invested more in the coastal area than opposition parties had achieved during their own periods in office.

Heated Exchange Over Budgets and Investment

Tensions intensified during the budget debate, particularly over funding allocated for tree planting. Resident María Luisa Boné intervened to point out that the projects had been made possible through her contribution.

Opposition councillors challenged both the figures presented by the government and the effectiveness of its spending.

Quique Montero questioned where the announced investment was actually going, arguing that visible improvements had failed to match the council’s financial resources.

“This is the government with the most money, but it doesn’t show,” he said, calling for greater transparency over how public funds were being used.

Isidro Grao described the coalition’s management as “improvised and lacking in planning”. He also criticised Infrastructure and Rural Development Councillor Víctor Valverde for failing to provide clear answers to the questions raised.

“We came to this plenary session to resolve issues, and they are not being resolved,” Grao said.

Governing Coalition Defends Its Record

Responding to criticism from opposition parties and residents, Valverde insisted that the council was managing the budget responsibly.

“No money is being wasted,” he said, assuring residents that the allocated funding would result in tangible projects and improvements that people across Orihuela would soon be able to see and use.