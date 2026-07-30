Torrevieja Issues Safety Advice Ahead of Near-Total Solar Eclipse





Torrevieja City Council’s Public Health Department has issued safety guidance for residents and visitors planning to watch the solar eclipse on Wednesday, August 12.

In Torrevieja, observers will experience an extremely deep partial eclipse, during which approximately 98.5% of the Sun will be obscured. The phenomenon will begin at 7.40pm, reach its maximum at 8.35pm and end with sunset at around 8.59pm.

As the eclipse progresses, daylight will gradually fade, temperatures may fall slightly and changes could be noticed in the behaviour of some birds. At maximum eclipse, the Sun will be very low on the horizon.

The best viewing locations will be open areas with an unobstructed view towards the west, including beaches, promenades and other open spaces. The council recommends planning journeys in advance, arriving early and parking only in authorised areas.

Public Health Councillor Rosa Cañón warned that looking directly at the Sun without suitable protection can cause permanent retinal damage, even when it is almost entirely obscured.

Only specialist eclipse glasses certified to the international ISO 12312-2 safety standard should be used. Ordinary sunglasses do not provide adequate protection. X-rays, CDs, DVDs, photographic negatives, smoked glass and homemade filters must also never be used.

Children should remain under adult supervision at all times. Adults must ensure that eclipse glasses are worn correctly and that children do not look directly at the Sun without protection.

The Sun must not be viewed through binoculars, telescopes, cameras or mobile phones unless an appropriate solar filter has been securely fitted in front of the lens. Eclipse glasses alone do not make it safe to look through optical equipment, as concentrated sunlight could cause serious eye injuries and damage the device.

People should also avoid pointing mobile-phone cameras directly at the Sun unless the camera is fitted with a suitable solar filter.

Anyone experiencing blurred or reduced vision, a dark spot in the centre of their sight, altered colour perception or persistent discomfort after watching the eclipse should seek urgent assessment from an ophthalmology service.

Those planning to remain at a viewing location for an extended period are advised to bring drinking water, respect other spectators and follow instructions from Local Police, Civil Protection and emergency personnel.

The council is also asking spectators to keep beaches, promenades and public spaces clean, dispose of rubbish responsibly and avoid damaging dunes, coastal vegetation or disturbing wildlife.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to enjoy this exceptional astronomical event responsibly, with the council stressing that proper eye protection, sensible planning and respect for the environment are essential.