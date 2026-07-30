Sueña Torrevieja Calls for Comprehensive Restoration of La Mata’s Plaza del Embarcadero





Sueña Torrevieja will present a motion at Monday’s council meeting calling for the comprehensive restoration of Plaza del Embarcadero in La Mata, one of the municipality’s most distinctive public spaces.

The proposal seeks coordinated action between the environmental authorities and Torrevieja City Council to address the square’s deteriorating condition while strengthening its historical, cultural and tourism value.

According to Sueña Torrevieja, the plaza currently contains damaged elements, neglected tourist information signs and other deficiencies that adversely affect its appearance and the experience of residents and visitors.

Party spokesperson Pablo Samper said the square was closely connected to La Mata’s identity and deserved a restoration project reflecting its historical and social importance.

“Plaza del Embarcadero forms part of La Mata’s identity and deserves a project worthy of its history and its residents,” he said.

Samper stressed that La Mata was much more than another urban centre within the municipality. Its character, he said, had been shaped by the sea, the salt industry, local traditions and generations of residents who had created a community with a strong sense of belonging.

Sueña Torrevieja believes Plaza del Embarcadero embodies much of that heritage and argues that the proposed work should go considerably further than routine repairs or maintenance.

“We are not simply talking about repairing a few paving slabs or replacing several information panels,” Samper said. “We are talking about preserving part of our history, restoring an important landmark for La Mata and communicating the value of our heritage to visitors.”

Following an amendment submitted by the Partido Popular during consideration of the motion, Sueña Torrevieja is proposing that the work should be undertaken by the relevant environmental authority in collaboration with Torrevieja City Council.

The party says this arrangement would respect the responsibilities of the different administrations while ensuring the council remained actively involved in the project.

“The City Council cannot remain on the sidelines of an initiative that directly affects residents and concerns an essential part of our identity as a municipality,” Samper said.

Sueña Torrevieja maintains that the restoration responds to demands from local residents and would significantly improve the appearance of one of La Mata’s most prominent locations.

“Residents do not want disputes between administrations; they want solutions,” Samper added. “They want Plaza del Embarcadero to recover the appearance, dignity and value it deserves.”

He concluded that cooperation between the relevant authorities offered the most effective route towards restoring a place embedded in the municipality’s collective memory.

“What matters is that every level of government works together so that La Mata can recover this important public space. Taking care of La Mata means taking care of Torrevieja.”