



The Guardia Civil has identified a suspect following a Business Email Compromise scam targeting a company in Alicante Province.

The fraud began when the company’s human resources department received several emails apparently sent by an employee. The messages requested that her salary be paid into a different bank account.

The emails contained genuine personal information and appeared convincing, making the impersonation difficult for payroll staff to detect. Believing the request was legitimate, the company transferred €2,000 to the account provided.

The deception was uncovered when the company contacted the employee, who confirmed that she had neither requested a change to her bank details nor sent the emails.

The business reported the fraud through the Guardia Civil’s online reporting service. Cybercrime investigators immediately requested that the transferred funds be frozen.

Officers analysed the electronic communications, traced the movement of the money and examined the banking activity associated with the receiving account. Their inquiries identified the account holder and allegedly established their involvement in receiving and accessing the stolen money.

The suspect has been placed under investigation for alleged fraud, with the case referred to the appropriate court in Málaga.

The Guardia Civil recommends that businesses independently verify every request to change bank details, preferably by calling a previously known telephone number or speaking to the person directly.

Companies should also be cautious of emails creating urgency or demanding confidentiality, carefully examine sender addresses and establish internal verification procedures before authorising transfers. Regular cybersecurity training for employees is also advised.

Online reports concerning cyber-enabled fraud and other offences can be submitted securely through the Guardia Civil’s electronic headquarters and its Cyber Command service, which operates 24 hours a day.