



Orihuela Council’s Local Government Board has approved €123,983.42 in grants for nine non-profit organisations delivering social welfare projects across the municipality during 2026.

The beneficiaries are Adiem Sentit–Valencian Community Foundation; the Miguel Hernández Association of Families of People with Alzheimer’s and Other Dementias; the Spanish Red Cross; Renacer, which supports people affected by drug addiction; Recicla Alicante; Libertea; ADIS, the Association for People with Functional Diversity; the San José Obrero Diocesan Foundation; and ACERVEGA.

Individual grants range from €3,932.96 to €43,909.14, depending on the projects submitted. The funded programmes cover areas including family support, children, mental health and assistance for people with disabilities.

Social Welfare councillor Agustina Rodríguez said the funding reflected the important contribution made by voluntary and non-profit organisations to the municipality.

“These grants allow the council to support both the projects these organisations undertake and their essential day-to-day work,” she said.

Rodríguez added that Orihuela’s extensive network of community organisations enriched residents’ lives while complementing the services provided by the council’s Social Welfare Department.

She said maintaining financial support for local social organisations remained an essential commitment for the council.