Traffic Wardens Go to Work on Torrevieja’s Streets





Torrevieja’s new traffic enforcement unit is now fully operational, issuing parking fines and tackling congestion across the city centre following an initial training period.

The mobility agents have begun patrolling busy streets such as Ramón Gallud and managing traffic around congestion hotspots, including the entrance and exit of the Paseo del Mar underground car park.

Their deployment is intended to free Local Police officers to concentrate on public safety, administrative duties and other priorities while the new unit handles routine traffic management.

The team comprises 20 officers, a supervisor and ten 125cc motorcycles. Members officially took up their posts on July 11 before completing specialist training. Their first assignments included managing traffic during the Virgen del Carmen procession and around the Paseo del Mar area.

Although motorists may need time to adjust to the increased enforcement, the unit has been welcomed by bus and taxi drivers. Transport operators say stops such as Fontana are no longer routinely obstructed by illegally parked or double-parked vehicles.

Torrevieja City Council issued traffic fines totalling around €1.4 million in 2025.

The agents’ responsibilities include regulating vehicular and pedestrian traffic, monitoring bus lanes and loading bays, enforcing restrictions at disabled parking spaces and helping manage traffic during parades, processions and sporting events. They will also oversee school drop-off and collection zones when the new academic year begins.

The officers were recruited as temporary civil servants through a competitive selection process. Their initial appointments are for one year, with the possibility of three extensions, allowing them to serve for up to four years.

The unit is currently based at the Los Balcones Local Police station but is expected to move into dedicated facilities beside the Local Police headquarters in central Torrevieja by the end of the year.

Municipal officials have stressed that the agents are not police officers. They cannot make arrests or prepare police reports, and their authority is limited to issuing administrative notifications for traffic offences and managing traffic.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón said the unit would improve mobility while allowing Torrevieja’s approximately 170 Local Police officers to devote more resources to public safety as the city continues to grow.

However, the recruitment process has attracted controversy, with several unsuccessful candidates lodging an administrative appeal alleging irregularities during the examinations.