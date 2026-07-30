UK and Spain Pledge Joint Action on Wildfires and Climate Change





The United Kingdom and Spain have pledged to strengthen cooperation on climate change, clean energy and the transition away from fossil fuels following talks in Madrid.

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband met Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, on July 29, shortly after Miliband’s appointment.

Against a backdrop of record temperatures and devastating wildfires across Europe, the ministers described climate change as a national security emergency threatening public health, economic stability, energy security and people’s way of life.

They agreed that tackling the climate crisis must remain an urgent international priority, arguing that climate action is essential to protect both current and future generations.

The two countries committed to helping lead the green transition by expanding clean-energy cooperation, improving environmental resilience and promoting decarbonisation. They said these objectives were closely linked to national security, prosperity and European competitiveness.

Both ministers reaffirmed their support for the Paris Agreement and efforts to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. They also stressed the importance of scientific evidence and the work of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The joint statement called for a significant reduction in global dependence on fossil fuels and greater assistance for developing countries, which often suffer the most severe effects of climate change despite contributing comparatively little to the problem.

Britain and Spain also highlighted the need to mobilise large-scale sustainable financing. They called for investment frameworks that encourage green innovation and competitiveness, alongside greater involvement from international financial institutions and multilateral development banks.