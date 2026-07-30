Pilar Youth Programmes Celebrate Another Successful Summer





Pilar de la Horadada Town Council’s Youth Department has successfully concluded this year’s Ociopinar and Conexión Juvenil programmes, two educational leisure initiatives organised for children and teenagers during July.

Participants enjoyed an extensive programme of activities designed to encourage social interaction, teamwork, learning and enjoyment within a safe and supervised environment.

The programme included treasure hunts, group challenges, games, water-based activities, trips to water parks and overnight camping, together with a wide range of other recreational and educational experiences.

Both fortnightly sessions were fully booked, demonstrating the strong demand among local families for healthy and constructive summer activities. Organisers were required to create an additional Conexión Juvenil group to accommodate the exceptionally high number of registrations.

Youth Councillor Melisa García expressed her satisfaction with the success of the programmes and the enthusiastic response from participants.

“The high level of participation encourages us to continue investing in educational and alternative leisure programmes,” she said.

“These initiatives provide our children and young people with a place where they can enjoy themselves, make new friends and develop important values such as cooperation, respect and teamwork.”

Pilar de la Horadada Town Council thanked the activity leaders, families and participants for their commitment and enthusiasm throughout the two programmes.

The council said their involvement had contributed significantly to the success of another edition of Ociopinar and Conexión Juvenil, which have become firmly established among the municipality’s most eagerly anticipated summer activities.