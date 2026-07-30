New Torrevieja Park-and-Ride Facility Opens on Friday





Torrevieja City Council will open a new temporary park-and-ride facility on Friday, July 31, following a €35,515 investment in the improvement of a municipal plot covering more than 7,000 square metres.

The new parking area is located between Avenida de la Estación, Calle Ciudad de Barcelona, Camino del Acequión and the N-332. It will provide additional parking close to the town centre while helping to improve traffic flow and reduce inappropriate parking in surrounding streets.

A total of 7,048 square metres has been prepared for temporary use. The work included clearing, lowering and cleaning the land, removing and properly disposing of waste, and laying, levelling and compacting a layer of fine gravel.

Two vehicle entrances have also been constructed, with motorists able to access the site from Avenida de la Estación and Calle Ciudad de Barcelona. Access will be exclusively through the urban road network.

The council described the work as a surface-level and reversible intervention that allows the previously undeveloped municipal land to be brought into use without permanently changing its designated planning status.

The gravel surface will make the site suitable for vehicle access and parking while preserving the natural permeability of the ground.

Municipal officials said the new facility would increase parking capacity near the urban centre, improve road and pedestrian safety, reduce improper parking and encourage smoother, more orderly traffic circulation.

The project forms part of a wider council strategy to address growing parking pressures in Torrevieja, particularly those resulting from the redevelopment of the port.

Four additional park-and-ride sites are being planned close to the town centre and port area. Together, they are expected to provide more than 3,900 spaces, including designated accessible parking bays, with suitable entrances and signage.

Once operational, the new facilities are intended to compensate for parking spaces lost through the port transformation and improve pedestrian links between the parking areas and Torrevieja town centre.