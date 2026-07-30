Las Mimosas Residents Launch Petition Over ‘Unacceptable’ Decline in Basic Services





Residents of Las Mimosas and Las Chismosas in Orihuela Costa have launched a petition and will take their complaints directly to Orihuela City Council over what they describe as the continuing deterioration of essential municipal services.

The campaign follows the submission of a residents’ question for the council’s next plenary session, which local representatives intend to attend in support of their demands. They say that unless meaningful progress is made within a reasonable period, they may refer the matter to the Síndic de Greuges, the Valencian Community Ombudsman, and consider organising a public demonstration outside Orihuela City Hall.

In a formal complaint addressed to the mayor and the departments responsible for the coast, street cleaning, waste, parks and gardens, and urban planning, residents describe widespread problems with rubbish collection, street cleaning, public spaces and abandoned property.

They say waste containers are frequently left overflowing because collections are not carried out often enough, resulting in piles of rubbish, unpleasant smells and potential public-health risks. The situation becomes particularly serious during the summer, when Orihuela Costa’s population increases substantially.

Residents argue that the recent increase in the municipal waste collection charge makes the poor standard of service even more difficult to accept.

“It is not reasonable for an increased tax burden to be accompanied by a deterioration in essential public services,” the complaint states.

Particular concern has been raised about Calle Cuervo, a busy street containing several bars and restaurants and located opposite Las Mimosas Park, close to an abandoned building on Calle de la Nutria. Residents claim the street is regularly covered with litter and waste and receives insufficient sweeping and cleaning.

Las Mimosas Park is also described as being in a state of neglect. Residents report overgrown and completely dry vegetation, rubbish and animal excrement, together with a lack of trees and inadequate maintenance. They warn that the dry undergrowth presents a serious fire risk during periods of intense sunshine and high temperatures.

The abandoned building on Calle de la Nutria is another major source of concern. According to residents, rubbish, rubble and other waste have accumulated inside and around the property, while damaged fencing surrounding nearby plots and homes has encouraged further illegal dumping.

The complaint also refers to people regularly occupying the abandoned building. While stressing that they do not wish to prejudge the personal circumstances of those involved, residents say the combination of occupation and severe structural neglect has created understandable concerns about safety, hygiene and public health. They also report an increase in insects and rodents.

The petition calls for the immediate removal of accumulated rubbish, more frequent waste collections during the summer and stronger street-cleaning services, particularly on Calle Cuervo.

Residents are also demanding the complete clearance and regular maintenance of Las Mimosas Park, including cutting back vegetation, removing waste and animal excrement, repairing damaged facilities and reducing the fire risk.

They want the council to clarify the park’s administrative status and reveal whether any improvement project is planned. Suggested facilities include trees, benches, improved lighting, sports areas and a dog exercise zone.

The council is also being asked to investigate the abandoned Calle de la Nutria property, require its owner to meet legal maintenance and public-health obligations, and provide details of any enforcement proceedings already under way.

Residents have requested a meeting with the councillor for urban planning or other relevant municipal officials, together with a written response setting out the measures to be taken and a timetable for completing them.

A photographic dossier documenting overflowing bins, dirty streets, neglected green spaces, damaged pavements and other defects has been prepared to support the complaint.

Those behind the campaign are also considering establishing a formal residents’ association to represent the neighbourhood, coordinate complaints and maintain regular dialogue with public authorities.