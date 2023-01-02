



By Andrew Atkinson, Rojales

The Orihuela Philharmonic Orchestra along with Soprano Lorena Martinez Fortes, under director Sixto Herrero, performed at the Rojales Municipal Capital Theatre on New year’s day.

The concert was performed in front of a packed audience that lauded soprano Martinez Fortes, who is a vocal coach, teacher and lyrical singer, acknowledged by the Archena music school superior conservatory of Music of Alicante.

Martinez Fortes is a classical music performer that featured in the final of the Singing modality of the Regional Entre Cuerdas y Metales Contest 2017, organised by the Cartagena Conservatory of Music and the Youth Department of the Cartagena City Council.

She came through the music conservatories of the Region and the Escuela Superior de Arte Dramático de Murcia, along with María del Carmen Portela Tapia, Rosa María Sánchez González, Paula Girona López, and Carmen Larios Caparrós.

The New Year’s Concert included works by J. Brahms D. Shostakovich and E. Grieg.