



Take a bow! – the Children’s and Youth Bands of the Music School and the Montesinos Musical Group – who performed a Christmas concert at the Municipal Theatre.

“It was a magnificent concert by our children’s band and the Montesinos Musical Group for the benefit of Adismon. Congratulations and Happy 2023,” Mayor Jose Manuel Butron told The Leader.

The Young band – Joven – performed the Frank Simòn Overture, the Seminar Hymn by Jacob De Haan, and a Festive Christmas by Frank Erickson, directed by Josè Manuel López Sánchez.

The Musical Group directed by Josè Vicente Perez performed a Christmas medley by Rieks Van Der Velde. Huapango by Josè Pablo Moncayo, and Abba Silver by Azael Tormo.

The Musical Group and students of the Music School sang: Tell Me Child, Who Are You?, My Little Donkey, and Royal Cavalcade.

The audience joined in clapping to the ‘Radetsky March’ composed by Johann Straus snr., first performed in Vienna in 1848 and being a favourite of popular violinist/conductor Andrè Rieu.