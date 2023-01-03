



The Ministry of Health has made a total of 9 all-terrain vehicles available to rural health centres in the departments of Castellón and Vinaròs to cover the home care of its population.

The new fleet comes into operation during the first week of January with an investment of close to 300,000 euros

The fleet comes will be available at the 24-hour Continuing Care-Emergency Points in the health areas of Forcall, Morella, Sant Mateu and Traiguera, belonging to the Vinaròs Health Department, and Atzeneta, Albocàsser, Llucena, Villahermosa and Vilafranca, to the Castelló Health Department.

The aging of the population in rural areas has led to an increase in the dependency and loss of mobility of this group of patients, so the new all-terrain vehicles will respond to the increase in home care provided by the health teams of the rural areas, where there is also a dispersion of the population and adverse weather conditions in winter times.

The acquisition of this fleet is added to a first phase of vehicle purchases that wer carried out during 2018 with a total of another 109 cars destined for different health departments in the Valencian Community.