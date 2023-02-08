



The professionals from the Rojales health centre, accompanied by the department management and representatives of the municipality, have presented the health project, “Juntos es mejor” (Together is better), an annual package of health promotion measures in line with the objectives of the V Plan of Health of 2022-2023 in the context of the municipality of Rojales.

The Torrevieja health department has launched its health promotion and disease prevention plan, in order to bring the population even closer to those issues that affect their health and that “represents a reinforcement of the initiatives of Public Health marked by the Ministry of Health to involve people in their well-being”, as José Cano, manager of the Torrevieja health department, has pointed out.

In the municipality of Rojales, professionals have worked on a plan with traceability and annual evaluation that covers the entire school year, built in accordance with the demands of the local population and the interests of the community assets with which they have worked.

“The professionals at the Rojales health centre have worked with the objective of globally addressing the health of citizens in all its aspects, in an orderly manner and capable of responding to the expectations and needs of the inhabitants of the municipalities,” says Abel. Farjan, nursing coordinator at the Rojales health centre. “The plan has continuity and annual monitoring and begins with the planning of different actions that affect the school population of students from 11 to 14 years old, with the purpose of facilitating their accompaniment, improving their emotional well-being by detecting risk situations”.

As Cristina Hernández and Lorena Ruiz, leading nurses in health promotion at the Rojales health centre, have explained, “the set of actions aims to develop different actions in terms of health promotion and disease prevention in the reference population of our municipality, as well as bringing health issues closer to citizens and implanting a health culture in our field of action that is directly related to the Torrevieja hospital and its dependent centres”. Thus, “our objective is to make ourselves known to the healthy population, offering them support, information and training according to their needs and demands”.

In addition, the activities will offer the professionals of each centre the opportunity to get closer to their patients through outreach actions and, at the same time, offer patients the chance to meet their healthcare professionals in a different environment than usual (in health centres or hospital).

Cristina Rech, Nursing Director of the Torrevieja Health Department added that this plan “will make it possible to more directly establish channels of communication and action with the region’s sick associations, and collaborate with the Departments of Health, thus establishing a meeting point in matters of health promotion at the municipal-departmental level”.

Among other actions, the Rojales health center contemplates activities aimed at empowering the child population, improving health education to train children and make them aware of their important role in changing habits that directly affect their health and that of others.

The professionals began the school year with group dynamics aimed at sixth grade students, aimed at improving health thanks to the development of a “health school”.

At the same time in 1st ESO, professionals have carried out participatory dynamics, going through its different stages, including them as allies in the design, planning and execution of a health promoting action coordinated by the Rojales primary care centre.