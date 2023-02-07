



Having something to scratch might not be something most people look forward to around Valentine’s but in Orihuela it is a good thing, because a good scratch can lead to great prizes.

The Department of Commerce and the Association of Merchants of the Municipality of Orihuela (ACMO) have presented the “Rasca y Gana”, or “Scratch and Win”, campaign that will take place from until Valentine’s Day, which is 14 February, for the avoidance of doubt.

“All the shops make important offers and promotions on this important date and people take the opportunity to make purchases for this day,” said María García, Councillor for Commerce. Thus, during the days of the campaign, people who make a purchase of more than 20 euro in one of the participating businesses will be able to “scratch” a virtual card in the mobile application.

Winners can obtain vouchers for 20 euro, or direct prizes (lunches or dinners, jewellery, accessories, beauty sessions, food and much more). The winners must go to the ACMO office to verify the prize, and they will be given a card, which must be presented at the store or hotel to collect the prize.

“Th voucher can be spent in the associated business in Orihuela and for purchases equal to or greater than 40€,” said Ascensio Pérez Ruiz, president of the ACMO. In total, vouchers and prizes for a total value of 4,000 euro will be on offer.