



Torrevieja town hall has launched the annual winter calendar of events specifically aimed at the younger generation in the town, organised through the Youth Information and Animation Centre.

The Councillor for Youth, Domingo Paredes, explained that a total of 8 activities and events make up the CIAJ winter youth program, including a trip to Sierra Nevada on the weekend of March 3-5, and a preview of La Comarcón 2023 in its IX edition, which this year will be held on April 8 and 9 at the “Tavi y Carmona” Sports Palace.

Regarding training, on February 21 the Youth and Opportunities (JOOP) coaching and orientation program returns in its 7th edition, organised jointly between the Torrevieja Council and its Youth Department and the Generalitat Valenciana, through the Valencian Youth Institute. This program is aimed at young people from Torrevieja between the ages of 16 and 21, who neither study nor work.

In addition, registrations are open for a new Aquatic Lifesaving course on beaches, swimming pools and natural spaces, which will begin in April within the PICE program (Initial Qualification Program for Employment) for young people registered in the National Youth Guarantee System.

A free course to prepare for the entrance exams for medium-level Vocational Training is also being programmed.

Likewise, the inclusive leisure outings continue twice a month, the conversations in English with volunteers and the theatre workshops “Histories of creators” organised in collaboration with the Alicante Institute of Culture (IAC) Juan Gil Albert.

Finally, the Councillor for Youth recalls that for more information and registration on youth activities, those interested can go in person to the CIAJ or find out through their social networks, telephone 965714072, WhatsApp 606055291, email juventud@torrevieja.eu.