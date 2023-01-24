



An arrest has been made following a burglary at The Triple Brew bar and restaurant in Rojales.

Thanks to CCTV, social media and Almoradi Guardia Civil, an arrest has been made and a confession recorded, said a statement.

The Burglary took place at Triple Brew, in Calle San Antonio 10, Rojales, with a plethora of public information helping towards the arrest.

A TV, speaker and money was stolen after the arrested jumped over a gate to enter the premises.

“The amount of responses and concerns has been overwhelming. Calls and messages named the same person – leading to contacting the Guardia Civil,” added the statement.

