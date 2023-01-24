



The Spanish newspaper, ESdiarioCV, aims to put healthcare in Torrevieja under the microscope this week, with a conference they have organised at the Fontana Plaza de Torrevieja hotel, where it will analyse the state of health in Torrevieja a year and a half after the reversion of the hospital after going from private management to direct management by the Generalitat Valenciana.

The conference, which will take place on Wednesday, January 25 and will begin at 9:30 a.m., and will include their exclusive survey on the level of satisfaction with healthcare in the Torrevieja health department.

Among other aspects, they aim to find out if citizens have seen their health care harmed since the reversal of management, what assessment they give to the Emergency Service, if they perceive a deterioration in the quality of care or not or what they think about issues such as the Valencian requirement for doctors.

These conferences, which will have the participation of both health professionals and political leaders, are part of ESdiarioCV ‘s commitment to issues of social interest in the Valencian Community.