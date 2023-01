Charo Esquiva and David Pérez from the Torrevieja Tennis Club selected to represent Spain in the European under-16 tennis championship.

Charo Esquiva will be travelling as a player and David Pérez as captain from January 27 to 29 in the European Under-16 Championship “Winter Cup” in the French town of Feucherolles, near Paris.

Spain will play against France, the Czech Republic, Austria, Bulgaria, Estonia, Hungary and Poland.