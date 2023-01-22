



Sporting Costablanca Torrevieja CF B earned a 2-2 draw against promotion contenders Callosa Deportivo CF B in the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 16 on Saturday.

Torry took the lead in the second half, with Sebas Caicedo heading home a cross from Jerry.

Callosa Deportivo stepped up to the plate thereafter to lead 2-1, with Esteban equalising with a great goal from outside the area, to level at 2-2 to take a much needed point for lowly Torry.

Callosa are pressing league leaders Guardamar Soccer CD in the race for the title going level on 29 points ahead of Sunday’s fixtures.

“We played at a high level and showed that we can stand up to second placed Callosa,” said a Torry club spokesperson.

Regional Results

1st Regional Group 8: UD La Coca-Aspense 3-5 UE Crevillente; Cox 2-2 Elche Dream CF; Rafal 2-3 Algorfa.

2nd Regional Group16: Sporting Costablanca Torrevieja CF B 2-2 Callosa Deportivo CF; UD Horadada 1-3 CD Benijofar; CF Popular Orihuela Deportivo 4-1 Bigastro CF: Santa Pola CF B 2-2 Sporting Albatera.