



Torrevieja’s new Secondary School Number 6 is to be located on a municipal plot between Avda Espuña and Calle’s Abreu, Manzanilla and Caramujo, in the Los Altos residential area. The City Council approved the file on Friday with which the municipality is promoting the construction of this new educational establishment.

Initially, although it had not been made public, the planned location was a plot in the La Coronelita sector, an area where there are currently dozens of tourist homes under construction, next to Los Balcones.

The Councilor for Education, Ricardo Recuero, explained that the decision to modify the location has been made in consultation with the school communities which will be the main supply centres to this new institute, the Romualdo Infant and Primary School Ballester and the Infant and Primary School Number 14.