



CF Benidorm 2-2 CD Thader ….. By Steve Hibberd

Thader were left to rue a host of missed chances as they were held to a draw by CF Benidorm when youngster Ferrán scored late to earn Benidorm a point after Thader had come from behind to lead at Villajoyosa’s municipal stadium.

Because of a cycling event in the Costa Blanca’s tourism capital, Thader’s second consecutive game on the road saw a switch of venue to Villajoyosa, where new manager, Adrian Pastor, was looking to build on last week’s win in Elche against Carrus Ilicitana.

Unfortunately, however, his efforts were frustrated by the absence of the influential Ruben and Calderón, who were both missing from the starting line up through injury.

The early season game between the teams, despite being played out as a 1-1 draw, was completely dominated by Thader so Pastor was looking for much more of the same in this reverse fixture.

And there was almost the perfect start for the visitors when, following some good wing play, Berni was through on goal in only the second minute of the game. Unfortunately, his effort on goal failed to match the build-up as the chance went begging with a tame finish.

The ball did find the back of the next just eight minutes later but this time it was the Thader net as Antonio bundled the ball over the line. However, the effort was ruled out because of an earlier handball.

Thader responded well and then went close themselves, but there was no one to pounce on an excellent cross by Berni, with the Benidorm defence in complete disarray.

As the game swung to and fro the home side had a golden opportunity to open the scoring midway through the half when Rafa was penalised in the Thader box. Benidorm skipper José stepped confidently up to the spot, but his penalty was blasted high into row Z.

When Benidorm’s opener did come along on the half hour mark there was more than a touch of fortune for scorer Pato. With Chema looking to make a comfortable save the ball took a wicked deflection and the home side finally found themselves in front.

In an entertaining half, two late chances for Thader came to nothing as efforts from Rosquin and Miguel both went close, however the visitors did find themselves back on level terms within minutes of the restart, but it took a ‘Lloyd Special’ to make the breakthrough.

As he struck his free from fully thirty metres, it was goalbound all the way, beating both the wall and the keeper with a vengeance as it almost burst the back of the net.

A similar effort just five minutes later could have seen Thader ahead but, this time, the skipper’s effort brought a fine save from Spain’s former U18 keeper, Álvaro Pérez, in the Benidorm goal.

Rosquin put the visitors ahead when he confidently hammered home from close range with just five minutes to go, at which point Adrian Pastors’ men looked like they would earn their second consecutive win, but laboured defending just moments later saw Ferrán as the first to react after a Benidorm free kick bounced back into play off the post.

Next weekend Thader continue on the road when they travel to Novelda where they will be hoping to turn in a similar display to the 6-1 drubbing they inflicted on their northern neighbours in just the third match of the season.

Check CD Thader Facebook page for match details.