A free Choral Concert will take place at the Torrevieja Palacio de la Música on 5 February 2023, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The concert is by the Masa Coral Nuevo Amanecer, and although it is free, you must obtain a ticket from the Municipal Institute of Culture.

Places are limited to the 235 people capacity of the venue.

The concert itself will last for around an hour.