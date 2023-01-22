



This week’s edition focusses on the story of Scotsman Allan McCarthy, former frontman of the band ‘Berlin 90’ that enjoyed success while all four members were serving time in Murcia’s Sangonera prison.

Allan, who lives on Mar Menor Golf, is hoping to reform the band some 30 years after it disbanded, returning to Sangonera, where he wants to play once again for the inmates.

News also of the region’s successful appearance at the FITUR Tourism Fair in Madrid, where many of the Vega Baja’s municipalities were highlighted last week.