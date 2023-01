Dumbo the Musical is coming to Torrevieja in April.

To celebrate World Children’s Day, we present a fun show for the whole family with a great staging and live voices that not only talks about inclusion but touches on issues such as bullying suffered by those who are different.

The musical won the National Award for Best Children’s Musical Broadwayworld 2020.

You can see this superb performance at the Torrevieja Municipal Theatre on 15 April 2023.