



The Local Police in Torrevieja received an alert from a witness who had seen two cats jump or fall from the eighth floor of an apartment block in La Mata, Torrevieja.

A police patrol immediately attended, accompanied by fire and rescue teams, where they located the cats.

One of them was on one of the terraces of the building and was immediately collected and taken to the veterinary clinic, but the second cat had become trapped in a gap between two walls.

The fire crews carefully dismantled the wall, brick by brick, and located the cat seemingly unharmed, before he too was taken for a thorough examination.