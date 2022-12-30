



Racing San Miguel coach Antonio has embraced his ‘family’ role at the football club.

“Life gave me the opportunity to belong to this wonderful San Miguel family,” said Antonio.

Antonio, who returned to San Miguel in June, said: “At first you always have nerves and many doubts, as to whether you are doing the right thing, or not, but I have always said that to train in grassroots football you have to love it.”

Meanwhile the Racing San Miguel Cadetes ended 2022 with a spectacular 6-0 victory against Almoradi at the Montesico Blanco, with goals from Enrique, Samu and Pau, netting four.