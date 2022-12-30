



Renovation works of the drinking water and sanitation network in Calle República Dominicana on the Orihuela Costa will begin in January 2023.

This was confirmed by the Councillor for Infrastructures, Ángel Noguera, who recalled that the work will be carried out by of the Renewal Funds. This action will be added to others that are being carried out by the Department of Infrastructure throughout the municipality of Orihuela to improve the quality of the drinking water and sanitation service, given the age of the network and the continuous problems of cuts and breaks.

“Specifically, in the Las Filipinas residential complex in Orihuela Costa, work will be done on the section of calle Republica Dominicana, between calles Pirineos and Belice, where there are obsolete pipes and connections that are causing many problems for users with a frequency high, since breaks occur that increase leaks in the sanitation and drinking water network, requires frequent repairs and patching of the pavement and has a negative impact on the quality of service provided to users. Additionally, the insufficient diameter of the pipes reduces the flow rates and available service pressures”, indicated Ángel Noguera.

The amount of the works is 126,000 euro in charge of the Renovation Funds and will involve the renovation of 70 linear metres, 3 manholes and 17 connections in the sanitation network, and 125 linear metres and 2 connections of drinking water.

These works have a term of execution of three months from the signing of the act of commencement.