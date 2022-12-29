



Carmen Gómez , the second deputy mayor and councillor for Urban Cleaning for three and a half years, has announced her resignation as councillor in the PP government, as a consequence of the two judicial cases that are investigating irregularities in her management as councillor.

Gómez, who was also the Parks and Gardens councillor, made the announcement at a press appearance together with the mayor, Eduardo Dolón.

Anti- Corruption Prosecutor, Pablo Romero, accuses Gómez of administrative prevarication and requests a sentence of 12 years of disqualification from holding public office.

In addition, the councillor is involved in another legal proceeding in which she is being investigated for administrative trespass, for ordering construction material to the value of 180,000 euros for the construction of a park in La Siesta, but without a contract. In this case, the Public Ministry is asking for a penalty of another 11 years of disqualification from holding public office for prevarication.

Gómez has been a councillor on the Torrevieja City Council for almost twelve years: between 2011 and 2015 in the first government of Eduardo Dolón, later in the opposition and now as one of the fundamental pillars of the government management, in Personal, Urban Cleaning and Parks and Gardens.

Appearing excited and nervous, she that her decision to resign as a councillor is exclusively personal and that no one has pressured her to do so. In addition to thanking the mayor, her colleagues in the local government and various officials, she said ” I arrived like a lady and I’m leaving like a lady. With my head held high”.

Gómez, is the fourth Torrevieja councillor to resign her position for being involved in a legal case linked to her management since 2011. Daniel Plaza and Francisco Moreno did so during the first term of Eduardo Dolón 2011-2015, and during the previous term, the PSOE councillor, Africa Celdrán also had to resign.